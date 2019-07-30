Soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: An Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Pakistani troops also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of north Kashmir, the officials said.

“The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district today,” Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the Indian Army responded strongly and effectively.

“Heavy damage to Pak Army posts and casualties to Pak soldiers have been inflicted by our troops”, he added.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal (34) was killed,

Lal hailed from Akhnoor district’s Ghagriyal village. He is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi.(PTI)