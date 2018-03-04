Soldier injured in land mine explosion

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: An army jawan was on Saturday injured in a land mine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said.

The jawan, who was part of a patrol team, accidentally stepped on a land mine in the Khari Karmara sector. He lost his right leg in the explosion, they said. He has been identified as Nk Ahire Nelesh of 15 MLI.

The officials said that he was immediately evacuated and admitted to a nearby military hospital. Later, the jawan was shifted to the Udhampur Army Hospital for specialised treatment, they said. Land mines are planted along the LoC to prevent infiltration from across the border.