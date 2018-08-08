Soldier injured in gun battle with J&K terrorists

Srinagar: A soldier was injured today in a gun battle with terrorists in Baramulla district, here, police said.
Following information of presence of terrorists in Ladoora forest, security forces launched a search operation in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on Monday, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter this morning with both sides exchanging fire, said the official. One soldier was injured. The armed conflict was in progress when the last came report came in. (PTI)
