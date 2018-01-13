Soldier hurt in landmine explosion

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Uri sector the Army said on Friday. The soldier, who was part of patrolling team, was injured when he stepped on a landmine near the LoC on Wednesday, an Army official said. He said the injured soldier was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here and his condition is now stable.
