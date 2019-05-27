Soldier attempts suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: An army jawan attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp at Samba. According to the sources, Sepoy Goyal Devendra posted with 136 Field Regiment at Samba tried to shot himself with his service rifle while on sentry duty at camp during the intervening night. His colleagues on hearing the sound of gunshot, immediately rushed to the spot and saw him lying in pool of blood. They immediately brought him to nearby Military Hospital for treatment from where after first aid where doctor again referred him to Military Hospital Satwari for further treatment.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper