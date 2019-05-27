Soldier attempts suicide

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: An army jawan attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp at Samba.

According to the sources, Sepoy Goyal Devendra posted with 136 Field Regiment at Samba tried to shot himself with his service rifle while on sentry duty at camp during the intervening night. His colleagues on hearing the sound of gunshot, immediately rushed to the spot and saw him lying in pool of blood. They immediately brought him to nearby Military Hospital for treatment from where after first aid where doctor again referred him to Military Hospital Satwari for further treatment.