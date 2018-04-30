Soham, Sumit lead with 4 points in Chess

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Top rated, Soham Kamotra and many time State champion, Sumit Grover were leading with four points each in the Jammu Division selection tournaments, organised by All J&K Chess Association at Nek hotel, Below Gumat, here on Sunday.

Amazing thing about this event was that 60 plus years old as well seven years old were playing in the same event. All the selection events are held under the supervision of Sports Officer of J&K State Sports Council, Ravi Singh while Anil Kotwal, Fide Arbiter, conducted the matches.

All the matches were held under the overall supervision of Atul Kumar Gupta, President of All J&K Chess Association.

Selected players from these events will represent J&K State in forthcoming Nationals.