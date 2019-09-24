Soham of DPS Jammu to represent India in World Youth Chess Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Soham Kamotra (X-D), an ace level and a top FIDE rated Chess player from Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu has been selected by Indian Chess Federation to represent India in World Youth Chess Championship to be held in Mumbai from October 1 to 13, 2019. It is noteworthy that Soham is among 10 other chess players from India who have been selected for this prestigious championship.

Earlier, Soham was also selected to represent India in China and Mexico in Asian Amateur Chess Championship and World Amateur Chess Championship.

Soham is also one of the highest rated Chess players of J&K State. Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra, staff, students and school management congratulated Soham and his parents for the glorious achievement.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to Soham and his parents for the event and prayed for his success.