Sohail to face Nikhil in Billiards final

JAMMU: Defending champion, Sohail Khalid shall be playing against Nikhil Kahahi in the final of the Senior Billiards event in the ongoing State Billiards and Snooker Championship, under the banner of J&K Billiards and Snooker Association, at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here tomorrow.

Earlier, in the semifinals, decided today, Nikhil defeated a senior cueist, Vishal Abrol in a closely contested game that lasted for full five frames. Making it a winning start, Nikhil went down 1-2 after he lost two back to back frames.

However, he played sensibly against an equally good Vishal and clinched remaining frames to make it a 3-2 win. The score: 102-78, 82-100, 56-100, 100-83, 100-96. Meanwhile, in other semifinal, Sohail Khalid made it a one-sided contest beating Jaideep Manocha in straight 3-0 frames. The score: 100-69, 101-71, 100-36. However, the final between Sohail Khalid and Nikhil Kapahi could not be played today and was rescheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Six Red Ball competition shall take place from November 14 at the same venue.