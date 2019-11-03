Sohail, Adnan, Vishal among 16 cueists in pre-quarters

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Sohail Khalid, Adnan, Vishal Abrol among 16 cueists sailed into the pre-quarterfinal stages of the Senior Snooker event in the ongoing 27th Jammu District Billiards and Snooker Championship, organised by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, M A Stadium, here on Sunday. Arjun Singh, Aman Sharma and Adnan Lone had tough contest before they salvaged close 3-2 victories. However, Ansh Chopra and Mandeep Singh had easy sailing in the second round games. The Results: 2nd Round: Sohail Khalid beat Varin Jamwal 3-1 (44-11, 27-47, 74-47, 43-26); Mandeep Singh beat Sitanshu Gupta 3-0 (68-36, 72-37, 53-17); Arjun Singh beat Shubham Dubey 3-2 (66-45, 36-62, 18-64, 42-38, 43-56); Satvik Kerni beat Abhishek Goswami 3-1 (58-57, 62-47, 24-53, 60-09); Aman Sharma beat Ishan Choudhary 3-2 (23-53, 60-49, 16-50, 66-19, 64-39); Adnan Lone beat Nikhil Kapahi 3-2 (50-42, 58-25, 37-58, 60-72, 63-37); Vishal Abrol beat Ami Sawhney 3-1 (66-18, 41-48, 57-28, 59-20); Ansh Chopra beat Rohit Choudhary 3-0 (46-40, 56-50, 56-06).
