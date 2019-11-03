Sodomy case reported

State Times News R S PURA: A sodomy case has been reported at R S Pura Police Station on Saturday. As per details, a woman from Khamb village lodged a complaint with Police that a youth, namely Sunil Kumar of the area sodomized her son. Police conducted medical examination of the victim and registered a case for investigation.
