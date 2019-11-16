Social Security expansion in J&K: LG approves 1.30 Lakh new pension cases in addition to existing 6.13 Lakh pensioners

Directs SWD to take up matter with GoI for 100% coverage of all eligible persons

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu has approved bringing 1.30 Lakh new pension cases of old age, widows and physically challenged persons in the ambit of the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) of the Government of India.

The decision was taken in a High Level Meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor to review the issue of pending pension cases in Jammu & Kashmir, being administered through the Social Welfare Department.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and other officers were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare informed that presently 6,12,950 beneficiaries are deriving benefit from the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), whereas, more than 3 Lakh more cases are pending with the Department. Bringing 1.30 lakh persons in the ambit of these social security pension schemes will take the total number of beneficiaries to 7,42,950.

Lieutenant Governor directed the Social Welfare Department to ensure 100% coverage of the beneficiaries by the next financial year and to take up the matter with the Government of India for the purpose.

Lieutenant Governor asked the Social Welfare Department to direct its field functionaries to identify the poorest of poor beneficiaries and process their cases on a priority to ensure their coverage under these schemes. He also emphasised on inclusion of Panchayat representatives in the process of identification of beneficiaries so that all deserving persons avail Rs. 1000 monthly pension without any encumbrances. Lieutenant Governor also directed that pension amount should be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), after due authentication, into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for greater transparency.