Social organisations should come forward to rehabilitate beggars

Dear Editor,

The moment you stop your car at the traffic red light, you see a dirty looking woman with a child in her arm or a little boy with running nose banging your car window or a handicapped old man asking for alms. This is a common sight these days. One can find many of such people in tourist spots, in temples, outside malls and in many areas where there is a regular crowd. At times, we tend to give them some coins or money and shoo them away. But is it the only solution to deal with these beggars. The answer is no. if we really want to get rid of this menace we need to rehabilitate them.

In some cases, I found that the entire family is involved in begging. The family members keep on increasing with marriage and birth and each of them gets into begging on streets or temples. Children of such families do not go to school but beg. They have to do begging because their family’s income is not enough to feed the entire family in a day. No doubt, poverty is one big reason for such a situation. But at the same time, begging is not the solution.

I believe the social organizations and NGOs need to come forward and help them in rehabilitation by making them learn some skill and not just beg. There are many such organizations that can work for the betterment of such people. They do not need alms they need a proper solution and that is only possible when we educate them and make them understand that there are many avenues to run family and begging is no answer to poverty. There is a dire to need to educate them about the policies being run by government for people living below poverty line.

Panjhbakhtar Mandir Committee,

Jammu