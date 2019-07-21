Social club organises plantation drive

State Times News SAMBA: A plantation drive was organised at the Jagannath temple in Budhwani Ward 9 by Social Club Samba on Saturday. ADC Samba Vikas Gupta was Chief Guest on the occasion and almost 20 trees was planted in the courtyard of the temple.
