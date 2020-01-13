Social activist plants nearly 5,000 Peepal saplings

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Social activist, Pritam Singh, Proprietor of M/s Anapurna Caterers & Decorators took an initiative to plant nearly 5,000 Peepal saplings in J&K as well as outside the UT.

In a statement issued here, Pritam said that he has planted these saplings in schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, army camps and High Court besides planting nearly 400 saplings in all police establishments located in Jammu Zone.

For his selfless initiative, Pritam was honoured by HTR Heart Foundation Bengaluru by its founder President, Vijay Kumar Reddy at a function.