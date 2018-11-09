Soccer lovers cheer as Parade Football Ground gets much needed facelift

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Cricket might dominate the streets and grounds of the city but for a number of youngsters in Jammu especially those hailing from walled City, football is closer to their hearts and now with the renovation of football playground at Mini Stadium Parade by the strenuous efforts of local BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta promising all amenities and lush green playing area, they have all the reasons to cheer and go out manoeuvering football to hone their skills in a more befitting manner. Mini Stadium’s football ground at Parade which remained the most loved venue for players and neglected by the successive governments has been given a new lease of life by MLA Jammu East. This endeavour of the local lawmaker which is fetching applauds from all sections of society including political rivals is truly noble one as sports fraternity is now feeling elated with such a state of art sports facility inviting them to prove their mettle just at their doorsteps.

Earlier, soccer players of the city complained that football ground at Mini Stadium Parade which at one point of time used to be one of the beautiful grounds in the heart of city is in shambles and nothing was done for its maintenance by any government. They said that ill planned restoration work and soil filling that was carried out a few years back has rather turned the stadium into a cesspool and authorities were not making any serious efforts to improve the condition of the field. “It was after 1974, nearly a half century, that someone has taken keen interest in reviving the football hub of old Jammu City, the Mini Stadium Parade Ground”, said Rakesh Khanna, a veteran soccer player of Jammu City.

“Proving him to be true sports enthusiast unlike those who only do lip service, MLA Rajesh Gupta has put in all his resources including a whopping contribution from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in upgrading this lone and dedicated soccer facility available in the city”, he added.

Rakesh Khanna, who is also the organiser of prestigious Pt Prem Nath Dogra Football Tournament, said that positive approach of MLA Rajesh Gupta has turned the dreams of hundreds of local soccer players into a reality. “The most difficult part of this initiative was convincing people with regard to raising a fence dividing cricket and football grounds as it was objected by several people. Handling the situation tactfully and by persuading those who were opposing, decision to this effect was finally taken by MLA Rajesh Gupta and the result is now before the public”, he said.

“It is now State Government’s prerogative to maintain and upkeep the aforesaid facility or let the things go out of hands like done by previous governments resulting into football ground losing its sheen and glory”, he maintained while expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards philanthropic attitude of local MLA in accomplishing something which seems to be a non achievable target at one point of time.