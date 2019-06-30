So she too may pitch in…

Jayshree Sengupta

As the first full-time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has important responsibilities, not only for reviving the economy, but also for increasing job opportunities for women in India. She is one of the three women ministers amid a total of 24 members in the Cabinet. In a male-dominated Cabinet, her voice will have to be heard if she strongly addresses some of the gross inequities regarding women’s work in India. Women comprise half of India’s population and can make a difference to the country’s flagging GDP growth by their work and contribution to the total production and prosperity of the country. As IMF chief Christine Lagarde said at Davos in 2018, an increase in women’s participation in the labour force would add 27 percentage points to India’s GDP.

Today, India is no longer the fastest growing country. China is again at the top. It is not surprising because though China has been witnessing impediments to its GDP growth, the participation of women in the labour force has been high at 61 per cent compared to India’s 24 per cent. Women work in all types of jobs in China and not just in textiles and garments, as in some of our neighbouring countries. All women are expected to work after Chairman Mao Zedong declared in 1949 that ‘women hold up half the sky’ and ‘times have changed, men and women are the same’.

India’s work culture, however, has been different. Traditionally, women, especially from middle and upper classes, did not work. Urban and rural women from poorer strata, on the other hand, have been compelled to work as construction workers, maids and retailers of cheap goods. They are often exploited, abused and paid less than the minimum wages. They have no social safety net and are at the mercy of the employers. These informal sector workers need better protection and help.

India’s GDP growth has fallen below 6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, which is worrisome. The unemployment rate according to the Periodic Labour Force report by NSSO 2018-19 is at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent, with many more women unemployed than men. The statistics reveal that urban women’s unemployment is high at 27.2 per cent in 2018-19. It means a large number of women seeking jobs in urban areas are unable to find them. It is a dilemma that has to be resolved and addressed.

There would be enough jobs for women in big cities if the service sector was growing fast enough. In healthcare and education, many women workers can be taken and so also the hospitality and tourism industry. The financial services and banking sector also have much scope for absorbing women employees.

According to The New York Times, in the US women are coming forward to join the workforce and the recent surge in employment has been due to the absorption of many single mothers in various jobs. The jobless rate has declined sharply in recent months as a result. Forced to support their families singlehandedly, they are joining the service sector, managing inventories in e-commerce stores like Amazon.

They have been able to work because of better daycare facilities for children and have more paid leave in their employment contracts. The contribution that women are making in other developed countries towards welfare and growth is also significant. It is due to the increased participation of women in the workforce, which requires more training in skills plus an enabling environment at the workplace.

India lags behind many developing countries in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) of women, like in Bangladesh (36 per cent), Sri Lanka (35 per cent) and Nepal (82 per cent). In India, women’s LFPR has declined sharply in recent years, and for 2018-19, it is at 23 per cent. Facilitating women’s work outside their homes requires help from the government.If transport facilities were better and there were improved terms of employment, women can convince the men in their households and overcome patriarchal objections to working outside homes. It is going to be difficult, however, if the government encourages women to stay at home and assume the role model of an ideal wife and mother. With better law and order situation and quick resolution of cases of sexual harassment, women would feel much safer and secure in their jobs.