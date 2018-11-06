Snowfall wrecked havoc to standing crops, fruits in Beerwah: Omar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: National Conference Vice President and MLA Beerwah, Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the lackluster approach of the incumbent administration to mitigate the problems of the people of Beerwah in wake of the recent snowfall.

He said that the ill-timed snowfall has increased the woes of people especially the farmers and orchardists. “The incessant snowfall has played havoc with the standing crops of maize adding to the miseries of marginalized farmers. The orchardists too have suffered immensely due to the untimely snowfall. What is aggravating the already miserable farmers is the laid-back attitude of the administration,” he said.

Vice President NC said that the few inches of snowfall revealed the unpreparedness of the incumbent administration. “The exigencies following the snowfall should have been addressed to on war footing. Many interior roads of Beerwah haven’t been cleared of snow as of now. Many villages in my constituency are still reeling under darkness. Electricity hasn’t been restored in many hamlets. The primary and the tertiary health care systems are also at the receiving end. The attendance of the staff is dismal in the hospitals,” he said.

Omar said that many hamlets in the Beerwah Constituency are suffering from scarcity of drinking water. “It seems that the incumbent administration is deliberately discriminating against Beerwah. The administration is yet to accesses the losses to the farmers and orchardists,” he said.

Vice President NC implored upon the Governor administration to ensure the speedy restoration of road connectivity in Beeerwah at an earliest. He impressed upon the incumbent administration to depute revenue teams to accesses the losses of the farmers of the Beerwah constituency. “The farmers should be compensated adequately before the onset of harsh winters. The administration should see to it that the material losses are compensated before the onset of harsh winters,” he said.

He impressed upon the district administration to ensure that all basic amenities are accessible to the general public in Beerwah and the erring officers are reprimanded for any slothfulness in executing their jobs.