Snowfall, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal/Jammu: The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar
national highway was disrupted on Saturday due to fresh snowfall and shooting
of stones from the hillocks overlooking the only all-weather road linking
Kashmir with the rest of the country, officials said.
Light snowfall occurred at Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway
to Kashmir, while rains triggered shooting of stones from the hillocks at
several places between Panthiyal and Ramsoo along the 270-km highway, forcing
suspension of the traffic for several hours, the traffic department officials
said.
The traffic on the highway is restricted to one-way as
part of the winter arrangement and plies alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar
to facilitate smooth journey to the commuters in view of the ongoing work on
the four-laning project.
Only Srinagar-bound vehicles were allowed on Saturday
morning but were stopped after rains triggered shooting of stones at Panthiyal,
Moumpassi and Sherbibi in Ramban district, the officials said, adding the
highway was cleared of the debris and reopened for traffic after over two
hours.
Jawahar Tunnel and adjoining areas also experienced
fresh but light snowfall around 7 am, disrupting the smooth traffic, they said.
The high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir
experienced fresh snowfall, while overnight rains lashed the plains including
the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
