Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal from Sunday

Shimla: The Western disturbance is likely to affect Himachal Pradesh from Sunday onwards, the Meteorological department said, predicting snowfall in the higher reaches of the state and rain at isolated places in mid hills and plains.
Snowfall may occur in the higher reaches and isolated rain may take place over mid hills and plains of the state on December 9, local MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.
The rainfall activity will increase on December 10 and 11, he added.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Screening of Kedarnath banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand
Richard Gere to star in Apple remake of Israeli series ‘Nevelot’
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host 2019 Golden Globes
U’khand govt sets up panel to examine objections about Kedarnath
DPS Nagbani holds physical fitness sessions
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper