Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal from Sunday

Share Share 0 Share

Shimla: The Western disturbance is likely to affect Himachal Pradesh from Sunday onwards, the Meteorological department said, predicting snowfall in the higher reaches of the state and rain at isolated places in mid hills and plains.

Snowfall may occur in the higher reaches and isolated rain may take place over mid hills and plains of the state on December 9, local MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The rainfall activity will increase on December 10 and 11, he added.(PTI)