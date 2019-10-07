Snowfall likely in Kargil, Gulmarg

AGENCY

NEW DELHI: Higher altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have recorded snowfall during the last few days, said Skymet Weather on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass in Kullu district received fresh snowfall on Friday.

According to Skymet Weather’s forecast, higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are most likely to see snowfall.

Places such as Kargil, Gulmarg, Keylong, Uttarkashi, Kedarnath, and Badrinath have bright chances of recording early spells of snowfall.

“Higher reaches of the states have already recorded snowfall during the last few days. Now, there is another spell of snow and rain waiting for the hilly states of India,” said the Skymet Weather in a statement.

According to weathermen, a fresh western disturbance is marked over north Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas. With this, weather conditions have become favourable for rain and thundershowers.

According to the weather agency, middle and lower reaches of aforesaid three hilly states will witness scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Places such as Srinagar, Pahalgam, Manali, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Mussoorie would see rains and thundershowers during the next two to three days.