Snowfall in higher reaches of HP, schools closed in Kinnaur

Shimla: Several areas in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to closure of schools in Kinnaur district on Thursday, officials said.

Cold wave conditions have intensified after the fresh snowfall.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said Chini Bangla road has been closed after snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla district overnight.

However, main roads are open, he said.

All schools in Kinnaur district will remain closed due to bad weather on Thursday, Kinnaur district public relations officer Narendra Sharma said.

The schools in two sub-divisions of Pooh and Kalpa of Kinnaur district were shut down on Wednesday after heavy snowfall. (PTI)