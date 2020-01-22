Snowfall in few areas of Kashmir

Srinagar: Few areas in Kashmir including Srinagar received fresh snowfall overnight, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature here on Wednesday, the MET Office said.

Most of the higher reaches and few areas in the plains of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, a MET Official said.

He said snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts of the valley as well.

The snowfall and the overcast conditions led to an increase in the minimum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday, the official said.

He said the minimum temperature recorded in the city was minus 0.4 degree Celsius up from minus 1.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The official said the mercury in Qazigund the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir settled at the low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir Valley.

The night temperature in Kokernag in south settled at a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, the official added.

The MET Office has forecast mainly dry and cold weather in the valley over the next two days. (PTI)