SNOW SPELL

The untimely rain and snow is welcome as it broke the dry spell but has caught the farmer and fruit growers unaware which would have adverse impact on agriculture and horticulture produce in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir’s apple belt is under snow cover leaving growers worried. The snow has also dashed the hopes of saffron growers in Pampore town of Pulwama District, who were already staring at a dismal crop for the second year in a row. It has not rained when the saffron crop needed it the most and now the snow has damaged whatever was left of the crop. The saffron flower is plucked in mid-November. In a good season, saffron growers harvest two to three batches of the purple flowers. The highly prized spice saffron, which is cultivated on the high plateau land on the outskirts of the Srinagar, has been badly hit due. The first harvest of the crop, which is usually around mid-October, has not yielded satisfactory returns to farmers, which are around 20 per cent of the total produce. Saffron is one of the world’s most expensive spices. The delicate flowers are harvested in autumn. The flowers begin to grow after the first rains and the blooming period is usually mid-October when the temperature is just right. After seven years and Rs 250 crore later, today National Saffron Mission is on path of failure in J&K. The programme was aimed to increase saffron production in the Valley and to bring more land under the cash crop cultivation, but not only the total production of saffron as also the yield per acre of land has decreased. The rains also give respite from dry weather ailments mostly seen at this time of the year like skin disorders, respiratory problems, cough and cold, bronchitis, rhinitis, asthma, pneumonia and viral.