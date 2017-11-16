Widespread smog caused by the combustion of fuels, and the burning of crops and fires made it dangerous to be outside in cities in northern India and Pakistan. Environment watchers have sounded caution as these cities continue to experience dangerous level of air quality which may turn into dangerously unhealthy “snow globes”. The prevailing smog season gives ample opportunities for cold, stagnant air to fill with pollution, turning cities into dangerously unhealthy snow globes. For the air to get this much polluted, in addition to needing a good amount of human help from the combustion of fuels and burning of crops and garbage, there needs to be specific atmospheric conditions that let the air remain still enough for pollution to accumulate. Under such atmospheric conditions, warmer air sits on top of denser, colder air near the ground. Since that cold air has no place to go thanks to the warm lid placed atop it, it just sits there gathering pollution like a hazy snow-globe. At this time of year, the large landmass to the north begins to cool down considerably forming a dense, cold air mass known as the Siberia high pressure system contributed to dangerous levels of air pollution in cities across northern India and Pakistan. Besides the worsening air quality it raises the question on solid waste management. As far as Jammu is concerned the solid waste management is in disarray denying the residents better living conditions environmentally. The malady lies in unchecked large scale concretisation that has added to environment problem also. Degradation of environment, haphazard growth and piling up of solid waste are the appropriate recipe for any tragedy.