Snow clearance operations reviewed at Gaganger

GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, on Sunday visited the Gaganger here to inspect snow clearance operations on Srinagar-Leh National Highway. SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, SDPO Kangan, besides officials from BRO accompanied the DDC.

During the visit, BRO officials briefed the DDC about the current condition of the road and status of snow clearance operations from Gaganger to Sonamarg area. The DDC was informed that snow clearance upto Sonamarg shall be completed by February 24 evening and if weather permits road from Sonamarg to Zero Point (Zojilla) will be cleared within one week.

The DDC appreciated the Beacon authorities for their hard work and urged them to further expedite the progress of road clearance so that road is cleared at the earliest and thrown open for traffic.

He also directed the CEO SDA to take stock of ground situation at Sonamarg so that restoration of other works and allied facilities like electricity, water, Health, etc is also started.