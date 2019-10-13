SNCF donates 101 units of blood

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: With the blessings of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Savinder Hardev Maharaj, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SNCF) branch Samba in Sunday organised a voluntarily blood donation camp at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, here.

Volunteers from all age group participated in the camp to spread the message of Baba Hardev Singh that “blood should flow in veins and not in drains”.

More than 150 came forward for donation but only 101 declared medically fit including 21 female donors.

Ajit Singh, Zonal Incharge, Sant Nirankari Mandal Zone 1 inaugurated the camp.

He said that the blood you donates gives someone another chance at life. He thanked all for organising camp and said that Sant Nirankari Mission is offering selfless services for the benefit and welfare of mankind.

He said that Sant Nirankari Mission reaching out to more and more people around the world, and touching their lives with love, care and kindness, bringing smiles on every face.

K.C Bhagat Sanyojak Samba welcomed all, congratulated the donors and presented the vote of thanks.

Other dignitaries present were Dr Saddat, Bodh Raj Sanchalak, Somnath Ex MLA.

The camp was held in collaboration with Blood & Transfusion Department of Govt. Medical College Jammu, Indian Red Cross Society, JKSACS and District Hospital Samba.