SMVDU student gets ICPR Fellowship

KATRA: Ravi Kumar, son of Yash Paul, resident of Janipur, Jammu and a Ph.D student of the School of Philosophy and Culture, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) has been awarded with prestigious Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) of Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) New Delhi.

As communicated through the letter from Dr. Mercy Helen, Director (P&R) of ICPR, the fellowship will be for the period of two years and Ravi Kumar will be entitled for monthly fellowship amount of Rs. 17,600 and annual contingency grant of Rs. 16,500.

He will be working on the topic ‘Language and Social Reality: A Critical Study of Ludwig Wittgenstein and John Searle’ under the supervision of Dr. V.K Tripathi, Head School of Philosophy and Culture and under co-supervision of Dr. Ashoka Kumar Tarai, Assistant Professor in the same School.

Ravi Kumar has done his MA in Philosophy from the same School in 2012-14 Batch with a CGPA of 7.9.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Jain congratulated Ravi Kumar and conveyed his wishes for his successful pursuance of research.