SMVDU student bags 1st prize at Voice of BT Contest

KATRA: The “Voice for BT”-A North Zone Inter-Collegiate Public Speaking Contest on Biotechnology was held in October,2019 at Amity University, Noida (U.P.), organized by the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) and supported by the firm Novozymes South Asia. More than 20 students from different Universities in North zone participated in the event by presenting their views on varied aspects of Biotechnology. Shivi Badyal, a student of M. Sc. Biotechnology (Semester III) from SMVDU, Katra (J&K) was adjudged as the Winner of the event and was awarded the First Prize consisting of cash prize Rs 20,000/- along with a Certificate, Gold Medallion and an offer to pursue 6 months internship at any of the Biotechnology Companies that are Members of ABLE. Badyal will compete in the final event which will be held later in December this year for the All India Winner’s Position. Dr. Sharada Potukuchi, Head, School of Biotechnology, SMVDU, congratulated the candidate