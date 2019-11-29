SMVDU organises national workshop on development, prospects of thermoelectric energy

State Times News

KATRA: A two day national workshop on “Development and Prospects of Thermoelectric Energy Conversion Device and its Applications” was inaugurated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra, jointly organised by the Schools of Mechanical Engineering & Energy Management, SMVDU, and sponsored by TEQIP -III & DST-Science Engineering and Research Board, SMVDU in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad and National Institute of Solar Energy, New Delhi.

This two day program scheduled (28th-29th November, 2019) was aimed at highlighting the various overview of thermoelectric conversion system. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Mallik, a thermoelectric expert from IISc Bengaluru, delivered guest of honour address and spoke on the rapid development of semiconductor material. Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, delivered chief guest address and spoke on the importance of organizing such workshop which will keep the faculty and research scholar abreast with the latest developments in the field of energy harvesting. Prof R.K Sinha, Vice Chancellor SMVDU, encouraged the faculties to organsie an event on newer emerging technologies which will motivate the students and scholars to work further. Dr. Balbir Singh I/c Head, School of Mechanical Engineering, SMVDU, delivered the welcome address. Dr Eswaramoorthy Muthusamy briefed about the theme and aim of the workshop and about the need of thermoelectric energy conversion in the current conservation point of view. Experts from IISc, IIT’s, NITs and SMVDU been invited to deliver lectures on thermoelectric energy conversions and its applications. A total of 36 faculty members, research scholars and students from various disciplines of Engineering, Science and Technology across the country registered and participated. Dr. Sanjeev Anand expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries, expert resource persons, and the participants. Er. Mir Irfan Ul Haq, Er Rajiv Kumar Er Amit Verma carried out the proceedings of the event and proposed the vote of thanks.