SMVDU organises Moot Court

KATRA: As part of the ongoing celebrations of 70th anniversary of Indian Constitution, a Moot Court event was organized from 22nd – 23rd February 2020 at SMVDU. The event was held by the University Social Responsibility Cell in collaboration with the Board for Cultural Activities. The activity also kick-started the annual cultural and literary festival of SMVDU, Resurgence’20. The students of the University are grouped in five Houses for intramural competitive events. The cases for an hour proceedings for each House were chosen through a lottery system. The Agni House got the Indian Young Lawyers Association vs The State of Kerala case (the Sabarimala temple entry case), the Aakash House got the M Siddiq (D) & Others vs Mahant Suresh Das & Others (the Ayodhya land dispute case), the Prithvi House got the Naz Foundation vs Government of NCT of Delhi case (a case related to decriminalising homosexual and consensual sex among adults), the Vayu House got the Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru and Others vs The State of Kerala case (a case related to fundamental rights) and the Jal House got the Om Prakash v. State of U.P (a case for false rape charges). The students of each House enacted the whole case including petitioners, respondents and judges with judicial paraphernalia. The Moot Court event was organized to familiarize the students with judicial proceedings and also to make them aware of their legal and moral responsibilities towards their fellow beings and the society at large. The Prithvi and Jal Houses share the first prize, the second place was obtained by the Agni House and the third place went to the Vayu House. The performance of the students was adjudged by Dr Anil K. Tewari, Head, School of Philosophy and Faculty In-charge of University Social Responsibility. Every performance was followed by a critical observation of the evaluator. The event was coordinated by Paras Dubey and Ananya Arora, the senior students of M.Sc. (Economics).