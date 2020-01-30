SMVDU organises guest lecture on ‘Women and Law’

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University invited Sonia Gupta, Registrar Judicial, High Court Jammu Wing for an invited talk on “Women and Law” where the speaker delivered an informative lecture on legal rights of women.

The event was attended by faculty members, staff and students. At the outset, Dr. Chairperson, GSCASH, welcomed the esteemed guest.

Gupta briefed the audience about various laws related to sexual harassment, dowry, rape, and others. She also explained how with the help of such laws a woman can safeguard herself at home and workplace. Also, she raised her concerned over the misuse of such laws by some women. Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, Prof. RK Sinha thanked the invited speaker for her informative talk, and presented her memento as a token of gratitude. A formal vote of thanks presented by Dr. Isha Malhotra, Member, GSCASH.