SMVDU organises FDP on Entrepreneurship Development

KATRA: The Faculty Development Programme (FDP), sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology-NIMAT Project, Government of India, began at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra. The Chief Coordinator of EDC-SMVDU and Program Coordinator of the FDP, Dr. Supran Sharma said that the program would aim at creating an awareness of the need and importance of entrepreneurship in an economy and imparting knowledge and skills in guiding and counseling students. The event started with the objective of ‘applications of innovation’ in teaching pedagogy. Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Dean, Faculty of Management, and chief guest of the inaugural function emphasized on job creation instead of job seeking for long-term economic freedom with special reference to women entrepreneurship.

Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal, SMVD College of Nursing, expressed her concern for empowering the women via entrepreneurship and use of technology. The Guest of Honour, Dr. Ashok Bhan, former DGP, J&K, and distinguished fellow, inspired the participants to bridge the gap between youth and unemployment by encouraging entrepreneurship. He reflected upon the responsibility of teachers to guide the students for ethical earning. The inaugural ceremony was concluded with formal vote of thanks presented by Dr. Rashi Taggar, co-coordinator, FDP. The team expressed its deepest gratitude to Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, who wished that this two-week long activity would provide the participants with hands-on training sessions, lectures, interactions with the successful entrepreneurs, and would also train the participants to formulate business plans with traditional and modern approaches.