SMVDU organises expert lecture

KATRA: The School of Physics, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), organized an invited talk on the topic, entitled “States and Phases of Matters and Phase Transitions” by Prof. Yashwant Singh, an Emeritus Professor, Department of Physics, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. During his address Prof. Singh introduced the audience with topics on the various states of matter, phase diagrams, phase transitions, symmetries and conservation laws and many other areas of the contemporary research in an interesting and interactive manner.

The talk was attended by the students, research scholars and faculty members of the School. The coordinator of the event was Dr. Vivek K. Singh, Faculty, School of Physics. Prof. A.K. Sharma, Head, SoP, SMVDU presented a memento to Prof. Yashwant Singh as a token of gratitude.

Meanwhile, International Volunteer Foundation (IVF) Chairman & CEO, and two times national award winner Kiran Kumar Sharma, delivered a special lecture on “Ill effects of plastic bags and the need to shift to cloth bags” to the students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra. In his talk, he stressed on the need to shun plastic bags, bottles and other plastic made items, and to embrace the idea of using cloth bags. He also spoke about massive cleanliness campaign, named “Save the Trikuta Mountains”, which was jointly organized by the NSS wing of SMVDU along with the IVF.

The event was coordinated by Mr. Sumanta S. Sharma, Faculty Coordinator, NSS, SMVDU along with the volunteers of SMVD University.