SMVDU imparts awareness on use of cloth bags

KATRA: The National Service Scheme (NSS) at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) University Katra organised a comprehensive exercise on banning single use plastic bottles and polyethylene bags along with sensitising its students and common populace staying nearby the university, the need to embrace the use of cloth bags.

It started a couple of months back with a motivational lecture by Kiran Kumar Sharma, Chairman and CEO of International Volunteer Foundation (IVF), and two time national award winner, who delivered a special lecture on “Ill effects of Plastic bags and the need to shift to cloth bags” to the students at SMVD University. Honorable Vice Chancellor and Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha has motivated students, staff and faculty members to stop using these products in the campus several times and called for a complete ban of single use plastic bottles and bags on October 02, 2019 commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Taking this initiative further, NSS along with the support of TEQIP-III organized cloth bags distribution campaign in the adjacent villages of the university. More than 200 student coordinators and volunteers participated in it under the supervision of Mr. Sumanta S. Sharma, Faculty Coordinator, NSS. These students were divided into several groups and were given ten houses each, to spread the message of ill effects ofpolythene bags along with the distribution of cloth bags. Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha (Padma Shri) has congratulated the team for this holistic effort and vowed more such activities in the coming days.