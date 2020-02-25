SMVDU faculty receives award in Agricultural Economics

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Dr Meenakshi Gupta, Assistant Professor, School of Economics, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), has been honoured with the Amity Excellence Award for Best Faculty in the area of Agricultural Economics during 20th International Business horizon “Inbush

Era World Summit 2020″ held on 18th -20th Feb 2020. Dr. Meenakshi Gupta with PhD in Agricultural Economics has contributed in the allied area and applied her knowledge through her work published in various national and international journals.