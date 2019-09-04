SMVDU conducts training for shrine board employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: To impart the quality service of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine pilgrims, a three-day training program of Shrine Board employees was conducted by the School of Business, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra. Dr. Saurabh, Head, School of Business, SMVDU was the Coordinator of the event. He informed that the event was focused on the identification of the training personalities based upon the natural self, pedagogies and evaluation.

On the onset, the programme was inaugurated by Padam Shri Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU. During in his inaugural address, he emphasized upon the need for continuous learning. Further, he praised the efforts of Shrine Board and the School of Business, SMVDU for their venture in improving the services for the Yatris. Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Dean, Faculty of Management emphasized on the role of managers in coordinating and creating synergy of resources. In the valedictory session, Dr. Arvind Kerwani, Dy. CEO, SMVDSB graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He expressed the commitment of the Shrine Board for being the agency of sustainable development in the region. He said the continuous learning and such training programs not only improve the energy level of the participants, but also create a resonating effect on the fellow employees who shall be trained. The trainers included Dr. Jyoti Sharma, and Dr. Rashi Taggar, and Dr. Saurabh, faculty members, School of Business, SMVDU, and Dr. Mala Kapadia trainer, Vaidya Gram, Coimbatore.