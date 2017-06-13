SMVDSB to host National Archery C’ship in Nov

Sports Reporter

KATRA: The Governing Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has decided to hold Senior National Level (men and women) Archery Championship at its Sports Complex at Katra in district Reasi in the month of November.

As many as 300 archers from across the country shall participate in this mega event. Para Archery National Championship shall also be held along with national championship, a handout issued by SMBDSB here on Monday informed.

A final decision in this regard was taken in the third meeting of the Governing Council of the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex held at Spiritual Growth Centre here.

Member of the Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Sports Complex, Dr Ashok Bhan chaired the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer, Ajeet Kumar Sahu and Additional CEO of the Board, Anshul Garg were among those present.

The meeting was also attended by former International Archer (Arjuna/Dronacharya Awardee), Sanjeeva Singh and International Shooter (Arjuna Awardee), Samaresh Jung besides Director Sports of the Shrine Board, Ashok Kumar, Deputy CEO of the Shrine Board, Dr Arvind Karwani and member State Sports Council, Ranjit Kalra.

The Governing Council discussed modalities for creating centres of excellence in some of the identified sports and progressively developing Shrine Board’s Sports Complex on the pattern of Sports Academy to secure desired results.

“These centres of excellence will be created in sports and games having very high potential to fetch medals at the State, national and international level competitions. Accordingly, the Governing Council identified four disciplines of Archery, Shooting, Athletics (long distance run and throws) and Basketball which will be the areas of intensive focus as of now and wherever required infrastructure and other logistics will be further strengthened to go whole-hog to produce top sportspersons in these sports,” informed Director Sports, Ashok Kumar.

The meeting also discussed the proposal for financial support to some of the promising sportspersons of the State, who have established their credentials in the national level competitions, for advanced training so that their game is improved considerably and they can successfully compete in the international level championships and win medals.

Reviewing the calendar of sports activities of the Board for the current financial year, the meeting took stock of preparations for organising a national level Marathon Race at Katra for which renowned national and international level marathon runners will be invited to participate. It also reviewed the arrangements for hosting other events planned for 2017-18.

Relevant to recall that Governor N.N Vohra, Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has directed the CEO for organising major events in identified sports and games at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex at Katra during current fiscal and develop it as a hub of sports activities and coaching facilities for the benefit of youth and the society at large.

For strengthening sports infrastructure in various educational institutions in and around Katra, the Governing Council approved a proposal for providing sports material and equipments of worth about Rs five lakh to some of the identified schools in and around Katra.