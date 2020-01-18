SMVD Shrine Board condoles demise of Brig Harjai

STATE TIMES NEWS KATRA: The officers and staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Shrine Board on Saturday condoled the demise of Dr. (Brig) Man Mohan Harjai, former Chief Administrative Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal. A condolence meeting was held at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra today, in which Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board; Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board; Vivek Verma, Additional CEO; Dr. Arvind Karwani and Dr. Sunil Sharma, Dy. CEOs; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board in large number participated. A 2-minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the departed soul.
