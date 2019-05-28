SMVD College of Nursing hosts CNE programme

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KAKRYAL: The two-day Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) programme on theme ‘Nursing Management and Leadership’ organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN) Kakryal, commenced at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here on Monday.

In all, 27 participants from various Nursing Colleges and hospitals are participating in the CNE programme, accredited by J&K State Nursing Council and comprising eight credit hours. The main objective of the programme is to delineate the importance of creating healthy work environment and positive work place culture.

On the occasion, Maj Gen S K Sharma AVSM (Retd), Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman, Governing Body of SMVDCoN, was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma underscored the importance of CNE programmes. He added that such programmes are an integral part of nursing education besides helping in a big way in keeping pace with besides updating the knowledge vis-à-vis new trends in the field of nursing. He said that participants of CNE can avail benefit from knowledge and expertise of the resource persons of the programme.

Earlier, Sharma lit the ceremonial lamp to mark commencement of the CNE programme.

Dr Man Mohan Harjai, Administrator, SMVDCoN spoke about the aims and objectives of organising CNE and declared the programme open. Dr Shailla Cannie, Principal SMVDCoN presented formal vote of thanks.

The invited expert speakers and resource persons at the first-ever CNE organised by the SMVDCoN included Prof Ratni Bhan Thussu, Advisor Amity University, Gurgaon; Prof Pity Koul, Coordinator Nursing Programmes, former Director School of Health Sciences IGNOU; Prof Triza Jiwan, Principal, College of Nursing, DMC Ludhiana and Dr Saurabh, Associate Professor, Faculty of Management, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The members of the organising committee of CNE programme included Supriya, Sushma, Arti, Preeti and Priyanka, all Clinical Instructors of SMVDCoN.