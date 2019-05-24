Smriti Irani thanks Amethi for victory

Amethi (UP): After uprooting Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his party bastion, BJP leader Smriti Irani Friday thanked the people here for helping the lotus bloom.
Irani defeated the Congress president and sitting MP by a margin of 55,120 votes
In a tweet, Irani said, “Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar” (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom).
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes. (PTI)
