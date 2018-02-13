Smriti Irani greets people on World Radio Day

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Radio is one the most powerful mode of communication and brings colours of life to the fore through the power of voice and sound, Union minister Smriti Irani said today on the occasion of World Radio Day.

World Radio Day is observed on February 13, the day United Nations Radio was established in 1946. This year’s theme is ‘Radio and Sports’.

“Greetings on World Radio Day. One of the most powerful mode of communication, Radio has touched our lives in more ways than one. Whether it be listening to Hon PM’s Mann Ki Baat or songs on the go – Radio brings colours of life to the fore through the power of voice/sound,” the information and broadcasting minister tweeted. (PTI)