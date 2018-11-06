Smooth Theatre, Vomedh Rangmanch organise Dogri poetry function

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Smooth Theatre and Vomedh Rangmanch jointly organised a Dogri poetry recitation function at K.L Saigal Hall, here on Tuesday. Kuldip Raj Sharma, Vice Chairman Ministry of Child and Women Development was the Chief Guest while Rajeev Khajuria Chairman, National Development Foundation presided over the function.

Sharma, in his address, extended his congratulations to the media fraternity, Samooh Theatre and the people of J&K besides the artist’s fraternity on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

Dr. Sudhir Mahajan prominent actor–director of the State recited Dogri poetry written before independence and after

independence besides contemporary. The writers whose poetry was recited included Mohan Lal Sapolia, Krishan Smailpuri and Kewal Kumar Kewal. The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Rohit Bhat, President Vomedh Rangmanh.

Earlier, Anita Chandpuri, Secretary Samooh Theatre disclosed the objective of the programme.