Smoggy morning in Delhi, light showers recorded: MeT

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a smoggy morning on Tuesday with light rainfall in parts of the city, MeT department said.
The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR settled at 14 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.
The MeT Department has predicted a cloudy sky with light rains across the city through the day.
Light rainfall was recorded in central and eastern parts of the national capital even as smog engulfed it, a MeT department official said.
The relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent, he said.
On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 30.2 and 14.2 degrees Celsius respectively. (PTI)
