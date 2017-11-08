Smog turns New Delhi into ‘gas chamber’

Agency
New Delhi: A combination of smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana and moisture turned Delhi, India’s capital city, into a “gas chamber” on Tuesday, prompting authorities to announce a series of preventive measures including a four-fold hike in parking fees and slashing of metro fares
The smog brought down visibility levels, affecting flight and train operations. The heavy air permeated living rooms and even the underground metro stations in the city making it difficult to breathe, turning eyes watery. In the evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that primary schools in the national capital will remain close on Wednesday.
