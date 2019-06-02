SMIS launches new website

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Shubh Memorial International School (SMIS) launched the new website of the school. SMIS is an international school situated in Akhnoor town has been providing a quality education for student in Akhnoor since 2013.

Website was launched by the Chief Guest, Ajay Sharma, SDPO Akhnoor and the Principal of the School, Shilpa Mahajan.

Being a co-educational school that caters to all levels both pre-primary and primary, SMIS needed a stronger platform that provided them the capability to target all their audiences.