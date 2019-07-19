SMG drivers, workers to observe token strike on July 25

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: State Motor Garages (SMG) Drivers & Workers Union Jammu on Thursday has decided to observe token strike for three hours on July 25, 2019. In the meeting held here, Prabhjeet Singh, President of the Union informed that the strike call is being given against the anti-employee activities of the Director of State Motor Garages Department, J&K.
