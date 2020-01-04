SMC plans to make Srinagar waste-free city

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To make Srinagar a waste-free city, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making all out efforts to aware people about the bad effects of un-segregated waste and use of polythene. Awareness campaigns, anti-polythene rallies, door to door campaigns and other IEC activities regarding Solid Waste Management (SWM) are being undertaken on war footings in the city since the incumbent Commissioner Khurshid Ahmad Sanai took over as head of the Corporation.

To boost the IEC drive, the Corporation has hired biggest Media company of J&K, Newsline group as its IEC partner for eight biggest and prestigious wards of Srinagar.

The newsline group today held a grand IEC camp in SMC lawns at Srinagar which was attended by famous Bollywood and Television actors of the Valley. A street play entitled ‘Tsenwan’ was performed on the occasion.

The play revolved around Dal Lake and River Jehlum that have reached the level of extinction due to waste and sewer thrown into these water bodies.

The play, written by Shahzad Shabbir and performed by vetern TV and stage actors of J&K like Qazi Faiz, Farhad Siddiq, Ashraf Nagoo, Mir Mushtaq, was well received by the audience.

Earlier, the Comedy King of Kashmir, Nazir Josh recited a humorous and sarcastic poem about the condition of the city due to street littering by the citizens. Newsline distributed awareness material about the Solid Waste Management on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Commissioner of SMC Syed Qasim said that Srinagar city is producing 450 Metric tons of solid waste per day and the Corporation is finding it difficult to manage this huge quantity of un-segregated waste. He urged the citizens to segregate their domestic waste so that the job of corporation becomes a bit easier. He disclosed that the corporation has roped in a reputed company for disposal of the dry waste produced in the city. The company, he added, by processing this waste, will generate 5 Megawatts of power that will be supplied to the Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

The Chief Sanitation Officer of SMC Syed Nisar said that the corporation with the help of IEC partners has succeeded in its efforts to create public perception about the waste management in the city and added that public realization and support is must for making Srinagar a waste free city.

Speaking on the occasion Bollywood Actor Mir Sarwar said that we can reduce the workload of SMC by segregating the domestic waste at source.

He said that it is prime responsibility of the citizens to lend their hand in waste management and disposal on the scientific lines.

The Grand IEC camp, anchored by famous broadcaster Talha Jehangir was also attend by veteran film and TV actor G.M Wani, famous broadcaster Ashfaq Lone, besides other officers of SMC.