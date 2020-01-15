SMC clears snow from roads in Srinagar city, adjoining areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Brushing aside inclement weather and continuous snowfall since last three days, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been keeping the city on go.

Snow clearance operations have been started on war footing since Monday and top officials of the corporation are seen on ground keeping the city mobile.

Men and machinery have been put into action to clear snow from city roads, lanes and by lanes. Important installations like SMHS, SKIMS, JLNM, B&JH, Lal Ded and children hospital besides shrines like Hazratbal, Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar, Makhdoom Sahib, Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi at Rainawari and all other religious places were cleared of snow early on Wednesday. Snow clearance operations, supervised by Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Transport Officer, are being monitored by Commissioner SMC Khursheed Ahmad Sanai himself.

The Commissioner early on Wednesday morning toured some important places like SMHS, SKIMS and Bone and Joint Hospital and Hazratbal and Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi shrines to take stock of the situation and keep the city on go.

It is pertinent to mention that all the ground staff of the corporation and field staff have been put on alert in view of the continuous snowfall.