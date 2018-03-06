SMART State Project fails to take off despite PDP-BJP euphoria

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar may have won the race and figured in the list of 30 SMART cities across India but on ground zero the work on the ambitious project is yet to begin.

Till late January 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir government had not received funds from the Union government.

On its part the State government had completed necessary formalities and submitted proposals to convert both the capital cities into SMART cities.

During the recently concluded Budget Session of the State Legislature, the Minister incharge Housing and Urban Development said in the Legislative Assembly that following announcement of SMART cities the PDP-BJP government had ordered creation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)-Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

The two SPV’s were later registered as Limited Companies under Companies Act.

To expedite the work on the ambitious project even the charge of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for Srinagar Smart City Limited and Jammu Smart City Limited was assigned to Chief Executive Officer J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) and Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation respectively.

To further carry out the work, the CEO’s were supposed to engage the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) to give final shape to the proposals.

In the absence of appointment of staff on key managerial posts, the SMART City Project could not take off. Even the first installment of approximately Rs 200 crore was delayed forcing the State government agencies to keep the proposals on hold. In some cases even the DPRs have not been readied by the same agencies, leading to further delay in start of the project.