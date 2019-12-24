SLIPPING FIGURES

After Maharashtra debacle now BJP has once again faced the defeat in the assembly elections in Jharkhand. The party was confident of winning both the state assemblies. In both the states Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the star campaigner and had ‘Painsath Ke Par’ (over 65 seats in Jharkhand) as target alas the outcome in both the states was less than half. In Jharkhand the party could not even cross the middle figure. During Lok Sabha elections held just seven months back BJP swept Jharkhand – winning 12 of 14 parliamentary constituencies along with ally AJSU. But those results have reversed spectacularly in state assembly elections, with 47 out of 81 seats falling to the anti-BJP alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD. While all three parties in this pre-poll alliance have bettered their previous numbers, JMM is the single largest party with 30 seats and its leader Hemant Soren is poised for his second term as chief minister. Although BJP managed to garner around 34% vote share, it appears to have spread itself too thin. Not tying up with AJSU this time hurt BJP, particularly in the state’s tribal seats. The reversal of results from the Lok Sabha elections points to considerable anti-incumbency against the Das government, with local issues appearing to have undercut the party in the assembly polls. The government faced criticism due to joblessness, law and order problems as exemplified by several lynching cases, and decaying urban infrastructure. Add to this the controversy surrounding amendments to land tenancy laws in predominantly tribal regions of the state, which appeared to have resulted in land alienation from tribals. Yet the party had confidence that it could return to power on the strength of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned vigorously in the state. This has now proved to be overconfidence – the Modi magic looks to be waning. The prospect of NRC-CAA may also have stirred fears in a poor state such as Jharkhand, as it has in the rest of the country. There’s still a slight possibility that BJP can suborn the electoral verdict and pull off a coup by weaning away JMM from Congress, through offers of central support. BJP is certainly looking to pay Congress back in the same coin for Maharashtra where its former ally Shiv Sena switched sides to form the state government with Congress and NCP support.